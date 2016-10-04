The path to success is to take massive, determined action

Earth Day Network needs your help and we need it soon. If we can't raise $10,000 for voter registration efforts in Pennsylvania and Arizona in the next two days, our grassroots work in those states will have to stop.



Through Campaigns for Communities we have been working for years to improve voter turnout in our great, but imperfect, democracy. Right now, this effort is focused on Pennsylvania and Arizona where people are on the ground doing everything they can to get people-particularly those whose voices typically aren't heard-registered to vote.



Unfortunately, we're almost completely out of time. Registration deadlines are quickly approaching this week in many states, so we need your help immediately. The stakes are high in this close election and every vote will be significant. Furthermore, issues that are critical to EDNs mission-such as climate change, reforestation, and endangered species-are on the ballot.



In recent years, we've begun to see the power of "one person-one vote" diminish due to the influence of special interests. We can't let our democracy be taken from us. So please, support us in helping to empower people and strengthen our democracy.



Anything less than $10,000 means that we have to end our voter registration efforts in these states and leave. We only have until Wednesday and the countdown begins now.





