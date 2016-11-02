DVB Bank supports TX Rail Finance 4 in purchasing 1,335 freight cars

DVB Bank SE acted as Agent and Lender in providing financing to TX Rail Finance 4, an Irish single-purpose company, to acquire a portfolio of 1,335 freight wagons. The portfolio will be managed by Touax Rail Limited who is the second-largest lessor of intermodal railcars in Europe.



The financing equally comes from DVB Bank and KfW IPEX Bank. It consists of two facilities – a 5.5-year term loan of over €54 million plus a 1.5-year VAT facility of over €18 million. Touax Investment SCA, an open-ended Luxembourg investment fund set up by Touax Rail, will provide equity to this transaction.



For DVB Bank, this transaction is yet one more milestone in its long-standing relationship with Touax.



About Touax:

Touax Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, modular buildings, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5,000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third-party investors. With more than €1.8 billion under management, Touax is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. Touax is listed in Paris on NYSE EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com.

DVB Bank SE

DVB Bank SE, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, is the leading specialist in the international transport finance business. The Bank offers integrated financing solutions and advisory services in respect of Shipping Finance, Aviation Finance, Offshore Finance and Land Transport Finance. DVB is present at all key international financial centres and transport hubs: at its Frankfurt/Main head office, as well as various European locations (Amsterdam, Athens, Hamburg, London, Oslo and Zurich), plus offices in the Americas (New York City and Curaçao) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo). DVB Bank SE is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0008045501). Further information is available on www.dvbbank.com.

