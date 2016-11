DVB Bank advises Royal Jordanian Airlines on Commercial Debt Financing for 2 X B787-8s

Royal Jordanian Airlines completed the closing of its first B787-8 commercial debt financing on November 15, 2016. This new delivery is the sixth B787 in the RJ fleet.



DVB AFC, the aviation advisory division of DVB Bank, advised Royal Jordanian on the long term financing of the aircraft.







About Royal Jordanian







Founded in 1963, Royal Jordanian is the national airline of Jordan. The carrier is based at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan and has a fleet of 24 aircraft in operation and 2 B787-8s on order. RJ flies to 54 destinations throughout the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. Visit the Royal Jordanian website www.rj.com

DVB Bank SE

DVB Bank SE, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, is the leading specialist in the international Transport Finance business. The Bank offers integrated financing solutions and advisory services in respect of Shipping Finance, Aviation Finance, Offshore Finance and Land Transport Finance. DVB is present at all key international financial centres and transport hubs: at its Frankfurt/Main head office, as well as various European locations (Amsterdam, Athens, Hamburg, London, Oslo and Zurich), plus offices in the Americas (New York City and Curaçao) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo). DVB Bank SE is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0008045501). More information is available on www.dvbbank.com.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren