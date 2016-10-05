Duca del Cosma - Autumn/Winter 2016

...golfing! Friends of high-quality golf accessories with a special touch will be delighted to hear that the Duca del Cosma premium label is back. The brand with German-Italian roots has been acquired by the Dutch sports article supplier Frank van Wezel from Vreeland (near Amsterdam), owner of the brands HI-TEC, Magnum, INTERCEPTOR and 50 PEAKS.



Good news for golfers who place value on high-quality, attractive footwear – even in winter: The current Duca del Cosma spikeless Autumn / Winter collection comprising three different ladies and gents boot models is already in stock. Duca del Cosma founder Baldovino Mattiazzo continues to design the sophisticated classic models, setting new standards in the up-market golf shoe segment. Small but extremely smart details, such as decorative “Lyra” perforation, tone on tone detailing and bi-colour soles, create the distinctive appeal unique to this brand. Designed in Italy and produced in Portugal, the new shoe models, available in cognac and black, offer excellent functionality. Convenient zipper and velcro fasteners make them easy to put on and take off. High-quality, water-proof leather and membrane ensure breathability. Not only is the soft thermal fleece lining delightful to the touch, it keeps your feet warm and dry, too. Connoisseurs will also appreciate our exclusive “Skyflex” sole. Thanks to nubs which vary in size and over 3,000 “points of attack” this ultra-light, highly flexible TPU sole provides excellent traction on each and every ground and offers you an extraordinary walking experience, right from the very first step.



For more than ten years Duca del Cosma has been synonymous with sophisticated design, outstanding quality and excellent functionality in the world of golf. The label has been awarded no less than 14 international prizes for design and quality. The people behind the brand are Veneto-born Baldovino Mattiazzo and brand manager Antje Elle. Both are delighted that the future of the brand is now secure. At this point in time, they are working on building a comprehensive sales network. The company is currently actively looking for sales representatives, both in the golf and in the lifestyle segments. The 2017 Spring/Summer Collection is also about to take off. High-quality polo shirts will complement our footwear collection. The company has also taken a strategic decision to continue the high-quality sporty streetwear shoe collection which had been launched a year ago. The new models will be introduced to the trade very shortly.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren