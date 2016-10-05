Duca Del Cosma makes comeback

The originally German golf brand Duca Del Cosma, created in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo and Antje Elle, has recently been acquired by the Dutch shoe giant Frank van Wezel, owner of sport shoe brands HI-TEC, Magnum, INTERCEPTOR and 50 PEAKS.



Duca Del Cosma ran into financial trouble in 2015. Van Wezel, who has sold many golf shoes in England and USA with his own brand HI-TEC, recognized a strong global interest in the Duca brand and decided to act quickly by acquiring Duca Del Cosma. Duca has been granted its own identity in their new global headquarters in Vreeland – The Netherlands, separated from the international headquarters of Hi-Tec in Amsterdam.



“We are only 15 minutes away from Schiphol Airport, 10 minutes from Amsterdam and moreover, I can be on my local golf course within 5 minutes; perfect!’’ says Van Wezel.



The new team is being led by Carlo Verbraak (former Protest and Claudia Sträter) as CEO and Rosa Di Lisa as Operations & Communications Manager. The full team now consists of ten people, including the original creator of the brand, Mattiazzo, responsible for the design, and brand manager Antje Elle. Van Wezel is convinced that it is important to safeguard the unique DNA of Duca Del Cosma.



The new Autumn/Winter 2016 collection is already in stock and samples for Spring/Summer 2017 are with the representatives as we speak. At present the team concentrates on footwear - “Apparel will come later,” and the intention is to develop Duca Del Cosma lifestyle in the very near future to enhance the brands visibility globally.



Van Wezel now has 43 years of experience in the sporting goods industry with brand distribution in 85 countries with an annual turnover of 250 million dollars. “This new challenge gives me a lot of energy,” says the entrepreneur, “I have admired this brand for many years and feel in Duca the refined culture and Italian design which enables me to serve a new target audience in the higher end of the market.”

