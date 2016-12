Oetker Group: Advisory Board decides on the successor to Richard Oetker

At its meeting today, the Advisory Board of Dr. August Oetker KG reached a decision on the successor to Mr. Richard Oetker after the latter’s age-related retirement from the position of General Partner and from Group Management. Accordingly, the present Chief Financial Officer of the Group, Dr. Albert Christmann, will take over both chairmanship of the retail food company Dr. Oetker and representation of the food division in Group Management from Richard Oetker in the course of the coming year. The precise timing of the handover has not yet been determined. It is planned to appoint the successor to Dr. Christmann from within the company.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren