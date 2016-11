Incorrect recycling of refrigerators endangers European climate protection goals

In Europe, 19 million cooling appliances are discarded every year. Since about half of these appliances still contain coolants and propellants like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), improper treatment could accelerate global warming as much as 26.6 million tonnes of CO2.



Outdated treatment standards and incorrect practices in recycling old cooling appliances in some EU Member States – such as Germany, Poland and the UK – are the main cause for greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Briefing Paper by Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe – DUH) and European Environmental Citizens' Organisation for Standardisation (ECOS). The two environmental NGOs call for referencing and enforcing the European quality standards EN 50574 and TS 50574-2 or the upcoming standards EN 50625-2-3 and TS 50625-3-4 in national waste legislation, as has been done by France or the Netherlands.



Please find our today’s press release and the Briefing Paper in English and German at: http://l.duh.de/p041116eng

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren