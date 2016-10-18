HSE24 and DHL continue successful cooperation

The home-shopping company HSE24 and DHL Parcel have decided to continue their successful collaboration of the last few years and have extended the existing contract ahead of schedule for another five years. As a result, DHL continues to be HSE24’s largest logistics partner.



The foundation of the successful business relationship is DHL’s logistics center in Greven. Expanded in 2013, the center features a central warehouse from which the entire warehouse management and logistics processes can be directed and items fed directly into the adjoining DHL parcel center via a conveyor bridge. With some 1,000 employees, 59,000 square meters of warehouse and handling space (including administrative offices) as well as 40,000 pallet spaces in the high rack warehouse, the DHL logistics center is one of the most productive fulfillment facilities in Germany. During peak periods employees pick more than 5,000 item orders per hour for HSE24. In fact e-commerce is one of HSE24’s largest drivers of growth. In 2015, it comprised a quarter of total revenue, making smooth and reliable logistics processes that much more important for this omni-channel company.



“We are pleased that HSE24 continues to place so much trust in us,” said Ole Nordhoff, Executive Vice President at DHL Parcel Germany. “With the expanded logistics center in Greven and its direct link with our parcel center, we can offer an integrated solution that is optimally designed to meet the special requirements of the home-shopping business and the growth strategy of HSE24.”



HSE24’s special requirements include quickest possible delivery of ordered goods, flexible handling of fast and frequently changing item assortments, and viable solutions for a wide product range distributed across different categories. These require specific warehousing and varied processing. The Greven site offers both a hanging garment system with textile processing capabilities and a security area for valuable merchandise such as jewelry. Such a broad spectrum of purchasing options results in highly diverse customer orders, which in turn demand complex supply, order picking and packaging logistics services that DHL Parcel provides thanks to its expanded range.



“With DHL we have a powerful logistics partner who is not only perfectly suited to provide the fast, precise and efficient delivery services for our customers that we demand,” said Michael Melanschek, Head of Logistics & Quality Management at HSE24. “Thanks to its size and global presence DHL is also the ideal ally for growing our international business to ever greater heights.”



More than 32,000 HSE24 parcels leave the DHL logistics center in Greven on average every day. In the busy season, that figure can rise to 80,000, with each parcel containing one or more of everything HSE24 has to offer, i.e. some 20,000 different items in seven product categories.



As the leading logistics partner in the German e-commerce and mail-order retailing business, DHL Parcel offers various fulfillment services to a variety of online retailers – from merchandise management, quality control, warehousing, order picking and packaging, through dispatch and delivery to customer front-doors or pre-agreed designated locations, to returns management. In 2015, DHL Parcel successfully delivered more than 1.1 billion items in Germany alone.



The HSE24 Group

The HSE24 Group is an international omnichannel home shopping company. With its exclusive and varied product range, the digital retailer offers its customers an emotional shopping experience 24/7. The inspiring lifestyle range primarily comprises the segments fashion, jewelry, beauty and home & living. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the HSE24 Group operates through the channels HSE24, HSE24 Extra and HSE24 Trend. In Italy, it operates through HSE24 and in Russia through the channel Shopping Live. With its integrated interactive TV, online and mobile platforms, the HSE24 Group is the driver of innovation in modern home shopping. The HSE24 Group closed the 2015 financial year with net sales of €715 million and a strong increase in profit. The Group currently has a workforce of about 1,300, plus more than 3,000 employees operating at call centers and logistic partner companies. Since it was founded in 1995, HSE24 has remained on a sustainable growth path. The investment company Providence Equity Partners has been the majority shareholder since 2012. Ardian and HSE24 Management also hold stakes in the company.

Über Deutsche Post AG

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With around 340,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With a unique presence in developing and emerging countries, specialized solutions for growth sectors such as technology, life sciences and healthcare, automotive, energy and retail, as well as a demonstrated commitment to corporate and social responsibility, DHL is "The logistics company for the world."



DHL belongs to Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 59 billion euros in 2015.





