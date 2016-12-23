Toyota Hilux Beast by delta4x4: A Friend For Life

With this new edition Toyota has tweaked the Pick-Up even more, with a stabler frame and a new rear axle that can handle even heavier loads. Duly equipped, the Hilux is not only a friend for life, but also the ideal basis for an upgrade to the delta Beast.



To accomplish this, the Bavarian Off-Road Tuning Specialists first came up with a lift kit that gives the Toyota-Pick-Up about 14cm more height. The Body-Lift-Kit raises the Hilux’s body by ten more centimeters, while another 40mm are gained through a spring lift kit per spacer at the front axle, and spacers at the rear spring assembly. A set of specially adapted Bilstein shock absorbers for the modified chassis provides the ideal combination of high driving comfort and safe handling.



Four centimeter wide wheel arch extensions create space for the monstrous 305/60 R 18 tires. This is where delta4x4 decided to use Mickey Thompson’s Baja ATZ tires, since this all-terrain tire is ideal for use on streets as well as in open terrain. They are mounted on the 9x18 inch “KlassikB” rims. These eight-hole rims sport the most striking design in aluminum Pick-Up rims in the scope of the all-terrain tuning experts of Odelzhausen. They also include a replaceable protective ring that prevents damage to the rims which can occur in open terrain, or in contact with a curb.



Delta4x4 gives the Toyota Hilux Beast its ultimate optical thrill by installing a stainless steel protective bar at the front of the truck, and a styling bar in the loading area. The LED light-bar is made by the Japanese light specialists PIAA and literally turns night into day. The vehicle can be seen in the Toyota Booth at the 2017 Vienna Auto Show from January 12 until January 15. The complete upgrade from the Toyota Hilux into the delta Beast has a price of 17,000 Euro including assembly.



Additional information on the complete modification of the Toyota Hilux by delta4x4 can be found on www.delta4x4.com under Products/Hilux2016.



