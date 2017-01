msg life ag: Takeover offer to msg life shareholders announced by major shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned

The main shareholder of msg life ag, msg systems AG, which currently holds ca. 49.09% of the shares in msg life ag, notified the Executive Board of msg life ag today that it intends to make a voluntary public takeover bid for all the shares in msg life ag. Shareholders are to be offered the minimum price provided for by law.



After publication of the offer, msg life intends to delist the shares in msg life ag in due course by applying to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for authorisation to trade the shares on the regulated market to be revoked. There is no intention to list the msg life shares on any other regulated market or on another trading platform.



Having consulted with the Supervisory Board the Executive Board of msg life ag welcomes the planned procedure.













Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren