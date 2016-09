Commerzbank sells Commerzbank Tower to Samsung SRA Asset Management

Today, Commerzbank agreed the sale of the Commerzbank Tower to Samsung SRA Asset Management, a subsidiary of the life insurance division of the Samsung Group. Since first occupancy in 1997, the building has belonged to two closed-end funds of Commerzbank’s subsidiary Commerz Real. Commerzbank has decided to make use of its specific right of pre-emption and sell the building – at 259 meters Germany’s tallest office building – to the South Korean investor. The closing is expected for summer 2017. Both parties have agreed that confidentiality be maintained on the price.



Commerzbank will continue to be based in this building located at Frankfurt’s Kaiserplatz and has signed a 15-year tenancy agreement with the future owner. Furthermore, the Bank has the option to prolong the contract. The tenancy agreement will ensure significant long-term savings for the Bank.

