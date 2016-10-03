Catella financial advisor in the establishment of Solnaberg Property

275 clients of Catella Bank and its partner have subscribed for shares in a newly formed company, Solnaberg Property AB, which has in turn acquired the Bladet 3 property from CapMan Real Estate. The property is situated in attractive location in Solna, Stockholm, and consists of a total of 31,325 square metres of offices and a parking garage, with If Skadeförsäkring as its largest tenant. Torbjörn Wiberg has been appointed CEO of Solnaberg Property, which is eventually planned to be listed on Nasdaq First North.



Catella’s corporate finance department acted as financial advisor in the transaction and, in cooperation with Catella Bank, conducted a capital raising of SEK 376 million and arranged financing of the acquisition. Martin Malhotra was responsible for implementing and steering the project on behalf of Catella.



The deal is part of Catella’s strategy to advise eligible owners, buyers and sellers of property in the real estate sector and to offer wealth management clients unique high-quality investment opportunities in the property sector, based on Catella’s thorough analysis.



“It is extremely gratifying to see how our strategy is being put into practice through close cooperation between our advisory activities in property and our wealth management advisory services within Catella Bank. There is large demand among our clients for investments in high-quality real estate projects. The transaction represents yet another example of how we work to create business opportunities for corporate finance clients and opportunities for alternative returns for our wealth management clients,” say both Robert Fonovich, head of Catella’s corporate finance operations in Sweden, and Tord Topsholm, Managing Director of Catella Bank, in a joint statement on the deal.



Solnaberg Property’s Bladet 3 property in brief



Solnaberg Property is the owner of the Bladet 3 property. The property consists of a total of 31,325 square metres of offices and a parking garage. One of the buildings is constructed over the E18, and partly acts as a bridge over the highway, linking central Bergshamra and southern Bergshamra.



For more information about Solnaberg Property AB (publ), please see www.solnabergproperty.se

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 12 European countries. Catella is listed on First North Premier on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at catella.se.



