Catella: Highest expected real estate yield in Marseilles, Birmingham, Helsinki, Prague and Glasgow
“Our conclusion is that the real estate sector’s professionals should look for new ways to assess risks. In this current positive market environment investors should be more focused on the so called fat tail events, e.g. the very unlikely events, in their risk management”, says Dr Thomas Beyerle, Head of Group Research at Catella.
Using the new form of assessing risk described in the latest Market tracker, Catella concludes that the following cities will have the greatest potential in terms of average overall yields in the 2016–2020 period: Marseilles (5.3 %), Birmingham (5.2 %), Helsinki (5.2 %), Prague (5.1 %) and Glasgow (4.9 %) Within this group of exceptional performers, Helsinki stands out even more as it displays the best yield-risk profile. Among German cities, Cologne, Munich and Hamburg will generate yields of 3.2 % on average in the coming years. In contrast, the following cities are expected to generate particularly low total returns from commercial property: Warsaw (1.3 %), Dublin (2.0 %), Lisbon (2.3 %), Milan (2.4 %) and Barcelona (2.4 %).
The market tracker “Analysing risks for investments in European commercial real estate investments in Europe up to 2020” is available at catella.com/research.
Catella is a leading specialist in property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 12 European countries. Catella is listed on First North Premier on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at catella.com.
