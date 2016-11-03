Catella: Highest expected real estate yield in Marseilles, Birmingham, Helsinki, Prague and Glasgow

Today the new Catella Market Tracker was launched. The market tracker includes a new valuation and risk model that has been developed by Catella Research. The conclusion is that Catella expects that Marseilles, Birmingham, Helsinki, Prague and Glasgow will offer real estate investors the greatest yield potential in the coming five years.



“Our conclusion is that the real estate sector’s professionals should look for new ways to assess risks. In this current positive market environment investors should be more focused on the so called fat tail events, e.g. the very unlikely events, in their risk management”, says Dr Thomas Beyerle, Head of Group Research at Catella.



Using the new form of assessing risk described in the latest Market tracker, Catella concludes that the following cities will have the greatest potential in terms of average overall yields in the 2016–2020 period: Marseilles (5.3 %), Birmingham (5.2 %), Helsinki (5.2 %), Prague (5.1 %) and Glasgow (4.9 %) Within this group of exceptional performers, Helsinki stands out even more as it displays the best yield-risk profile. Among German cities, Cologne, Munich and Hamburg will generate yields of 3.2 % on average in the coming years. In contrast, the following cities are expected to generate particularly low total returns from commercial property: Warsaw (1.3 %), Dublin (2.0 %), Lisbon (2.3 %), Milan (2.4 %) and Barcelona (2.4 %).



The market tracker “Analysing risks for investments in European commercial real estate investments in Europe up to 2020” is available at catella.com/research.

