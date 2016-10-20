Cannes Lions announces Global Creativity Report 2016 results

Samsung takes the number one client spot, Argentina gains the crown for most-awarded director and first Indian director joins the top 10



Setting the benchmark for creative excellence worldwide, the definitive rankings and analysis from the annual Cannes Lions Global Creativity Report have been announced.



The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2016 received a record-breaking 43,101 award entries from 91 countries in 2016. The 24 Lions awards were judged by 387 jurors and 61 countries took home trophies.



â€œWeâ€™re delighted to announce the findings from this yearâ€™s report, which provides the definitive barometer for the most inspiring and creative work in the world. Together with the eight-day Festival in June, weâ€™re pleased to deliver invaluable insights and thought-provoking content to drive business growth,â€ said Jose Papa, Managing Director of Cannes Lions.



The Global Creativity Report showcases the award-winning work, highlights the worldâ€™s most creative countries and cities, agencies and networks, and identifies the trends and themes at the heart of branded communications. Results from Cannes Lions, Lions Health, Lions Innovation and the new Lions Entertainment are incorporated.



Asia Pacificâ€™s rise through the city ranks has seen Auckland secure a staggering fourth place, increasing from 19th position in 2015. Tokyo takes sixth place, Melbourne 16th, Bangkok 17th and Mumbai 20th, while Sydney has seen a steady decline, dropping to 13th in 2016, from ninth in 2015 and eighth in 2014. New York has remained the top performing city, London in second place and SÃ£o Paulo held third position.



In the client listings, Samsung takes first place, rising from second in 2015. Burger King secures second place, rising from fifth in 2015, and Microsoft is in third place. 2016 was also a strong year for emerging markets, seeing first-time entries from Moldova; the first Lion for El Salvador, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Croatia and a first Gold for Taiwan in the Entertainment Lions.



Four South American agencies topped the Innovation Agency of the Year list: Maruri Grey, Guayaquil, Ecuador takes second; J.Walter Thompson Costa Rica, San JosÃ©, in fifth; Grey Brazil, SÃ£o Paulo, in eighth; and McCann Lima; Peru, in 11th position. And three Brazilian agencies join the top rankings for Health Agency of the Year: Havas Life, SÃ£o Paulo, in sixth position; Triunfo Sudler Brasil, Campinas, in 12th; and McCann Health, SÃ£o Paulo, in 17th position.



Top performing creatives are also ranked, including art directors, copywriters, creative directors and directors. Nicolas Hardy from Argentina becomes number one director, a first time for the country, and Atul Kattukaran is the first Indian director to rank in the top 10.



The Global Creativity Report also features full listings for special awards, including Agency of the Year, Network of the Year, Holding Company of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year, and is available on the Cannes Lions Archive, where the report can be viewed in full with an archive subscription.

Further information can be found at: www.canneslionsarchive.com



Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2017:

17-24 June 2017, Cannes, France.



