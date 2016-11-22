CAERUS capital commitments exceed 1 bn EUR with First Closing of Archimedes

CAERUS Debt Investments AG (CAERUS) has passed the 1 bn Euro mark in total capital commitments, in the course of the First Closing of its senior/whole-loan real estate debt fund "Archimedes". To date, CAERUS has successfully placed around 800 million Euro of this in loans.



A large German insurance company and a pension fund have subscribed a total of 80 million Euro of shares in Archimedes.



Investors can participate via the new CAERUS Real Estate Debt LUX S.C.A. - SICAV-SIF subfund with a subscription amount from 10 million Euro. The target interest rate is 3 to 4% p.a. (IRR). The fund should have a volume of 300 million Euro.



Structured as a pool fund, the fund invests in senior collateralised loans on real estate, with a loan-tovalue ratio of up to 80%. The regional focus is on the core countries of the Eurozone, limited to D-ACH and the Benelux countries.



"No other asset class currently offers a more attractive risk-return ratio and, particularly for insurance companies, a higher return in respect of the capital adequacy rules required under Solvency II," says Michael Morgenroth, CEO of CAERUS Debt Investments AG, explaining the attractiveness of real estate debt as an asset class.

CAERUS Debt Investments AG

CAERUS Debt Investments AG is an investment consultancy company, based in Dusseldorf, specialising in real estate debt. The management of the company, led by Michael Morgenroth, took over and renamed the company in a full management buy-out of the shares formerly held by SIGNA Holding GmbH, in 2013. The directors of CAERUS Debt Investments AG comprise Michael Morgenroth as CEO and Dr. Patrick Züchner as CIO. In addition to the two directors, Reichmuth & Co. Holding AG, parent company of the eponymous Swiss private bank Reichmuth & Co., and Dupuis Asset Management Capital GmbH, Berlin, are also shareholders in the company.

