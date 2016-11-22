- Pressemitteilung BoxID 624504
CAERUS capital commitments exceed 1 bn EUR with First Closing of Archimedes
A large German insurance company and a pension fund have subscribed a total of 80 million Euro of shares in Archimedes.
Investors can participate via the new CAERUS Real Estate Debt LUX S.C.A. - SICAV-SIF subfund with a subscription amount from 10 million Euro. The target interest rate is 3 to 4% p.a. (IRR). The fund should have a volume of 300 million Euro.
Structured as a pool fund, the fund invests in senior collateralised loans on real estate, with a loan-tovalue ratio of up to 80%. The regional focus is on the core countries of the Eurozone, limited to D-ACH and the Benelux countries.
"No other asset class currently offers a more attractive risk-return ratio and, particularly for insurance companies, a higher return in respect of the capital adequacy rules required under Solvency II," says Michael Morgenroth, CEO of CAERUS Debt Investments AG, explaining the attractiveness of real estate debt as an asset class.
CAERUS Debt Investments AG
CAERUS Debt Investments AG is an investment consultancy company, based in Dusseldorf, specialising in real estate debt. The management of the company, led by Michael Morgenroth, took over and renamed the company in a full management buy-out of the shares formerly held by SIGNA Holding GmbH, in 2013. The directors of CAERUS Debt Investments AG comprise Michael Morgenroth as CEO and Dr. Patrick Züchner as CIO. In addition to the two directors, Reichmuth & Co. Holding AG, parent company of the eponymous Swiss private bank Reichmuth & Co., and Dupuis Asset Management Capital GmbH, Berlin, are also shareholders in the company.
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
Steuertipps zum Jahresendspurt
, Finanzen & Versicherungen, uniVersa Versicherungen
Mit den richtigen Ausgaben lässt sich im Jahresendspurt oftmals noch die Steuerlast senken. Interessant kann eine Sonderzahlung in eine Riester-...
Generation S: Das Zeitalter der Systemfehler
, Finanzen & Versicherungen, P.A.M. Prometheus Asset Management GmbH
Irgendwie lässt mich das Gefühl nicht los, dass unser wirtschaftliches Umfeld und die Kapitalmärkte nur noch aus einer Aneinanderreihung von...
Risikogruppe Handwerker - Wirksamer Schutz unbezahlbar?
, Finanzen & Versicherungen, Nürnberger Versicherungsgruppe
Die Zahlen sind besorgniserregend: Jeder vierte Arbeitnehmer in Deutschland wird vor Erreichen des Rentenalters berufsunfähig. Dennoch verfügen...