Association of German Banks' president Peters on Basel rules: good solution more important than timetable

“A strong economy needs a strong banking sector,” said Hans-Walter Peters, president of the Association of German Banks and spokesman for the managing partners of private bank Berenberg, today. Germany’s banks could be pleased with their performance in this respect in a competitive global environment. Yet, there was the threat at present of banks’ business model being determined by regulation and low interest rates. This was neither healthy nor did it bring more security, Mr Peters warned. “Regulation mustn’t end up suffocating small and medium-sized banks. If such banks are ultimately in danger of being overwhelmed by regulation, this would mean the German banking landscape losing in strength and diversity,” Mr Peters stressed. The complexity of regulation threatened, moreover, to overwhelm not only banks but also supervisors and customers.



Mr Peters expected the consolidation in the German banking market to continue. This process should not, however, be driven by regulation. “Regulation must be geared to ensuring financial stability,” he said, “and not become a means of implementing structural policy concerning banks that may make our banking landscape a good deal poorer.”



Mr Peters also warned against any handicapping of European banks through new capital rules by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. By calling into question banks’ prudentially recognised risk models, the Basel Committee was putting European banks at an unfair disadvantage. While the regulatory measures taken so far were right, the pendulum was now threatening to swing too far. This would drastically impair the performance of the German banking sector. “Regulation mustn’t lead to banks no longer being able to finance the economy, growth and jobs and thus prosperity,” Mr Peters added. Establishing a global set of rules was still right. “But, if in doubt, it’s better to extend the Basel Committee’s timetable than to rush to a bad solution.”

