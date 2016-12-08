Ranking list of the Bund Issues Auction Group





In 2016 German Government securities (Federal bonds, Federal notes, Federal Treasury notes, Treasury discount paper and inflation-linked bonds) were issued in 72 auctions.



The attached list shows the ranking of the 36 members of the Bund Issues Auction Group in 2016. The ranking is based on the allotted amounts in 2016, weighted by the respective duration and interest rate risk of the auctioned securities. The relevant weights were announced in December 2014.



The weighting factors will remain unchanged in 2017. The ranking will be published twice a year, towards the end of the months June and December.



Bund Issues Auction Group Ranking 2016 *)



Rank / Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group

1 Nomura International plc

2 BNP Paribas S.A.

3 Commerzbank AG

4 Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

5 HSBC France S.A.

6 Goldman Sachs International Bank

7 Deutsche Bank AG

8 Barclays Bank PLC

9 UniCredit Bank AG

10 Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC

11 DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank

12 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

13 Société Générale S.A.

14 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

15 J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd.

16 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

17 Merrill Lynch International

18 Bankhaus Lampe KG

19 UBS Europe SE

20 Danske Bank A/S

21 Rabobank International

22 Natixis

23 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

24 The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (Niederlassung Frankfurt)

25 Banco Santander S.A.

26 ING Bank N.V.

27 Banca IMI S.p.A.

28 Mizuho International PLC

29 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale 30 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

31 Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

32 Bayerische Landesbank

33 Scotiabank Europe PLC

34 Nordea Bank Finland PLC

35 Jefferies International Ltd. 36 BHF-Bank AG



*) Ranking on basis of weighted allotments in 2016.









