- Pressemitteilung BoxID 628021
Ranking list of the Bund Issues Auction Group
In 2016 German Government securities (Federal bonds, Federal notes, Federal Treasury notes, Treasury discount paper and inflation-linked bonds) were issued in 72 auctions.
The attached list shows the ranking of the 36 members of the Bund Issues Auction Group in 2016. The ranking is based on the allotted amounts in 2016, weighted by the respective duration and interest rate risk of the auctioned securities. The relevant weights were announced in December 2014.
The weighting factors will remain unchanged in 2017. The ranking will be published twice a year, towards the end of the months June and December.
Bund Issues Auction Group Ranking 2016 *)
Rank / Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group
1 Nomura International plc
2 BNP Paribas S.A.
3 Commerzbank AG
4 Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.
5 HSBC France S.A.
6 Goldman Sachs International Bank
7 Deutsche Bank AG
8 Barclays Bank PLC
9 UniCredit Bank AG
10 Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC
11 DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
12 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
13 Société Générale S.A.
14 ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
15 J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd.
16 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
17 Merrill Lynch International
18 Bankhaus Lampe KG
19 UBS Europe SE
20 Danske Bank A/S
21 Rabobank International
22 Natixis
23 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
24 The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (Niederlassung Frankfurt)
25 Banco Santander S.A.
26 ING Bank N.V.
27 Banca IMI S.p.A.
28 Mizuho International PLC
29 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale 30 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
31 Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
32 Bayerische Landesbank
33 Scotiabank Europe PLC
34 Nordea Bank Finland PLC
35 Jefferies International Ltd. 36 BHF-Bank AG
*) Ranking on basis of weighted allotments in 2016.
