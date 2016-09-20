Issues planned by the Federal Government in the fourth quarter of 2016

Funding requirements of the Federal Budget and its special funds have decreased since the beginning of the year. Thus, the Federal Government intends to reduce the fourth quarter issuance volumes of both, capital and money market instruments, by € 7 billion compared to the initial plans published in December 2015. Therefore the annual issuance volume is reduced to € 200.5 billion - € 204.5 billion (including inflation-linked Federal Securities).



Nominal capital market instruments



For the reopening of the 0 % Federal note, maturing on 8 October 2021 (ISIN DE0001141745), on 26 October 2016 the issuance volume will be reduced by € 1 billion to € 3 billion.



Money market instruments



The issuance volume of the 6-month Treasury discount paper planned to be issued on 10 October 2016, maturing on 12 April 2017 (ISIN DE0001137610), will be reduced by € 1 billion to € 2 billion.



The planned new issues of 6- and 12-month Treasury discount paper on 24 October, 14 November and 21 November 2016 will be cancelled.



As a general rule applicable to all Federal securities, amounts and issue dates stated in the annual preview may change, depending on the financing requirements and liquidity situation of the German Federal Government and its special funds, and subject to conditions on the capital markets. However, the Federal Government plans to execute the planned issuance to the largest extent possible, in order to provide market participants with a reliable orientation for their investment decisions. The Federal Government reserves the right to issue other financing instruments, depending on market conditions and the general environment.

