Standard work on the driving dynamics of inland vessels now also available in English

Considerable demand existed for an English version of "Driving Dynamics of Inland Vessels", published by the Association for European Inland Navigation and Waterways (VBW) in 2013. PIANC − The World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure – especially advocated a translation as crucial for the international dissemination of knowledge concerning the sailing and manoeuvring behaviour of inland vessels. The Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (BAW), which supports the efforts of PIANC in a variety of ways in working groups, at conferences and through specialist publications, has responded to this wish by translating the text into English.



The VBW publication was prepared in German by an expert committee comprising representatives of the inland waterways transport sector, the German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration, the Development Centre for Ship Technology and Transport Systems (DST) and the Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute. The publication imparts basic knowledge on the behaviour of inland navigation vessels with particular reference to infrastructures, for example the ship-induced loads on the waterway bed and the bank, and also nautical aspects. A conscious decision was taken to forgo the use of mathematical formulae – without renouncing scientific principles – in favour of plentiful graphs. The publication aims to present the various special aspects of inland waterways engineering which result from the sailing and manoeuvring behaviour of inland vessels in a readily understandable way. It targets several different reader groups such as shipmasters and shipping company representatives, staff in waterways administrations and associations and political decision-makers. The publication is also ideally suited for academic teaching.

