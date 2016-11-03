Jill Dumain appointed as new CEO of bluesign technologies ag

The Board of Directors of bluesign technologies announced today that it has appointed Jill Dumain to be the CEO effective January 2017 to succeed Peter Waeber who has elected to retire at the end of the year.



Jill Dumain has held various senior positions at Patagonia Inc, Ventura CA, USA, for over 27 years and her tenure at Patagonia Inc. spanned positions in textile research and development to her current role as Director of Environmental Strategy. Her projects have included the transition to organic cotton, The Common Threads Recycling Program, The Footprint Chronicles, and the introduction of bluesign® tools and systems at Patagonia. Jill has held leadership and board positions at the Organic Exchange, Textile Exchange and the Sustainability Working Group at the Outdoor Industry Association. Jill has been Chairman of bluesign technologies’ Advisory Board from 2011 representing brands. Throughout her career at Patagonia, Jill traveled extensively giving her a chance to interface with other companies throughout the supply chain committed to environmental responsibility.



Peter Waeber has been the architect of bluesign since its origin in 2000, and successfully developed it to be the worldwide leading input based textile supply chain management system. The Board expresses its deep appreciation and gratitude for Peter’s tremendous contribution to bluesign technologies’ successful development and is pleased to announce that Peter has agreed to continue to serve as a member of bluesign technologies’ Advisory Board.



“Jill Dumain has been a strong advocate and supporter of bluesign from its early days and a member of the Advisory Board since 2011. Her qualifications, extensive industry experience and her proven success in coaching and motivating teams to achieve company objectives make her the ideal person to lead the further development and expansion of bluesign“, said Richard Shentu, bluesign technologies’ Chairman and SGS’ Executive Vice President Consumer and Retail Services.



"I'm honored and grateful to the bluesign board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of innovative, dedicated and talented professionals," said Ms. Dumain. "bluesign technologies’ passion for creating innovative textile processes to reduce environmental impact is a perfect synergy with my experience and passion. This is a terrific opportunity that any leader would welcome. I am also thankful and indebted to Patagonia for providing me the incredible years there and the foundation allowing me to take this next step.

bluesign technologies ag

The bluesign® system is the solution for a sustainable textile production. It eliminates harmful substances right from the beginning of the manufacturing process and sets and controls standards for an environmentally friendly, safe and resource efficient production. This not only ensures that the final textile product meets very stringent consumer safety requirements worldwide but also provides confidence to the consumer to acquire a sustainable product.



bluesign technologies ag was founded in 2000. Since then, the bluesign® system has been adopted by worldwide leading textile and accessory manufacturers. Various significant key players of the chemical and machine industry rely on the bluesign® system. And well-known brands of the outdoor, sportswear and fashion industry depend on the extensive knowledge of bluesign technologies.



