New BERICAP Sports Closure Thumb'Up Crystal

Bericap has developed a new 2-piece sports closure, allowing a 2-colour look with a transparent PP shell and a coloured HDPE pourer section.



The new sports closure is designed with a tear strip, offering tamper evidence functionality for the over-cap, but it will also be available as bridge-only - just break the bridges by moving the over-cap upward with the thumb.



The reactive Double Galileo hinge allows an opening angle of 180° - the over-cap no longer comes into contact with the cheeks. The hinge is compliant with BSDA standards.



Thumb’Up Crystal is available for the PCO 1881 and the 29/25 neck.

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

BERICAP is a global manufacturer of plastic closures with 23 factories in 20 countries across the world, ongoing projects in several countries in Asia and the Middle East, and a network of licensees and partners to supply similar products made according to the same quality and service standards to its global customers.



With 5 central R&D centres, a mould shop in Hungary and several satellite R&D offices in its main operations, BERICAP is particularly committed to developing innovative plastic closures to support its customers' success.



BERICAP puts a strong emphasis on quality. Best manufacturing practice in the BERICAP Group is centrally coordinated and implemented at each plant to ensure superior quality. Best manufacturing practice is continuously leveraged to raise the quality level further. All BERICAP plants are ISO 9000 and BRC-IOP or ISO 22.000 certified.



Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren