Brilliant trio: Premium leather care from B&E

With the new edition of the Brillant Leather Care series Bense & Eicke introduces three new leather care items in the premium field. The brilliant trio is composed of B&E Brillant Leather Cream, B&E Brillant Leather Oil and is completed with the practical B&E Brillant Leather Care and Cleaning Cloth. The cloth cleans and cares all smooth and synthetic leather without effort and is suited ideal for the use to go. The three items contain the natural care essences avocado oil, jojoba oil, almond oil and pure beeswax. These grant excellent elasticity and the perfect finish to the leather. Made in Germany – since 1887.



B&E Brillant Leather Cream 250 ml RRP: 9,95 €

B&E Brillant Leather Oil 250 ml RRP: 9,95 €

B&E Brillant Leather Care Cloth 12 cloths RRP: 8,95 €



More information under www.bense-eicke.de

