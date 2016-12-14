Bavaria Yachts announces JK3 as new dealer for the US West Coast

BAVARIA YACHTS is pleased to announce JK3 Nautical Enterprises as the new dealer of BAVARIA MOTORBOATS for the Western U.S.; with San Diego as their main headquarters, JK3 Nautical Enterprises will take care of sales and service for BAVARIA MOTORBOATS.



Credibility and quality is the key to the success of JK3 Nautical Enterprises. With offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Newport Beach, San Diego and Houston, the JK3 team is well known for their exemplary service for clients in the U.S. BAVARIA MOTORBOATS is happy to announce JK3 as the new dealer for the Western U.S. The first motorboats of the VIRTESS, S-Line, E-Line and R-Line will arrive soon at JK3.



BAVARIA YACHTS remains one of the most modern shipyards in the marine industry, and boasts the highest growth potential. Under the brand BAVARIA YACHTS, 24 different models of catamarans, sailing yachts, and motorboats are produced at the headquarters in Giebelstadt and the production site for multihulls is in Rochefort (France).



The newest models from BAVARIA MOTORBOATS are the semi displacement BAVARIA E40 and the flybridge BAVARIA R40. The new BAVARIA R40 FLY is characterized by clean and elegant lines, dynamic driving characteristics and high-quality equipment. Features include an ergonomic helm stand in the saloon, with three individual forward facing sport seats, and a door from the helm stand to the exterior deck making traveling and mooring a joyful experience. The spacious galley features stylish practical work surfaces and space for an optional drawer dishwasher. When not in use, the galley becomes a stylish sideboard to complement the spacious salon. The level cockpit to the saloon floors are complimented by a clever patio door that stows portside and allows the full potential of the saloon & cockpit space to be used as one space.



“We are very proud to have JK3 on board representing BAVARIA MOTORBOATS. The West Coast market is very important for BAVARIA MOTORBOATS and we will be making big efforts to satisfy our customers with JK3 as our dealers”, explained Simon Claxton, Sales Manager of BAVARIA YACHTS for America.



JK3 Yacht Sales & Service 2330 Shelter Island Drive, Suite 106 92106 San Diego, CA Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika +1 6192246200 www.jk3yachts.com

