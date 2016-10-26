Bavaria Yachts Norway - Everything from a Single Source

Bavaria Motorbåt Norge AS is expanding its collaboration with BAVARIA YACHTS (Germany) and is now the exclusive importer of sailing boats in Norway. Bavaria Motorbåt Norge AS has successfully imported motorboats made by BAVARIA YACHTS into Norway for 15 years. The company name has been changed from Bavaria Motorbåt Norge AS to Bavaria Båt Norge AS.



The sales and service of BAVARIA YACHTS sailing yachts and motorboats are now provided from a single source. Lars-Erik Solvang and the Bavaria Båt Norge AS team now offer the whole product range of the second largest shipyard for series yachts. Lars-Erik Solvang has been associated with the BAVARIA YACHTS brand for over 15 years. He was initially a office manager for Lunde Båt AS (the former dealer of sailing yachts made by BAVARIA YACHTS), and later founded his company Bavaria Motorbåt Norge AS and became an importer of cruisers made by BAVARIA YACHTS.



At the company’s headquarters in the Leangbukta Maritime Centre near Oslo, sailing yachts and motorboats can be viewed in the 800 sqm Bavaria Båt Norge AS exhibition hall. In Stavenger, customers are supported by the Flow Marine AS team. Indeed, service relating to BAVARIA vessels is offered to customers at both sites.



“We are happy and proud that we can expand our collaboration with BAVARIA YACHTS, and to be able to present all of our yachts in Norway. We want to be the first choice for our customers in Norway,” explains Lars-Erik Solvang, owner of Bavaria Båt Norge AS.



“Lars-Erik Solvang and his team have been a strong partner for BAVARIA YACHTS in Norway, and one of the most successful dealerships in the world, for over 15 years. BAVARIA YACHTS could not have chosen a better partner for selling its sailing yachts and motorboats on this important market,” explains Lutz Henkel, CEO of BAVARIA YACHTS.



On the 29th and the 30th of October, Bavaria Båt Norge AS invites customers and friends to celebrate the new cooperation at the Leangbukta Maritime Centre.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren