BAVARIA YACHTS on the hunt for awards - the first decision will be taken in Berlin

Winning one of the much sought-after awards is a great honour for every shipyard. But BAVARIA YACHTS has been nominated at the same time for no fewer than six awards for its new BAVARIA E40 and BAVARIA R40 motor yachts and the catamaran NAUTITECH 46 OPEN.



Boat & Fun Berlin therefore has twice the excitement for BAVARIA YACHTS. Two of the Giebelstadt-built motor yachts are among the nominations for the BOB Awards which will be revealed on the gala night of the Berlin exhibition on November 23. The specialist international jury placed the BAVARIA R40 FLY among the best seven motor yachts in the "Best for Family" category. Its sportiness, elegant design, excellent quality and the enormous amount of space on board this yacht left the jury with no option but to include the BAVARIA R40 in the nominations.



The BAVARIA E40 is nominated in the new "Best for Travel" category. This revolutionary motor yacht has astounded boating enthusiasts with its new layout concept which places the helm stand in the middle of the panorama salon.



Both new motor yachts are on show from November 24 to 27 at Boat & Fun. The BAVARIA R40 FLY is also celebrating a genuine first in Berlin as this will be the first occasion on which the boat is on show at a German exhibition. You will be able to inspect a total of six sailing yachts and motor yachts built by BAVARIA YACHTS on the Allert Marine stand in Hall 3.2.



The new NAUTITECH 46 OPEN was unveiled at its world première in France last spring and is already collecting nominations for yacht and design awards. The decisions of the American jury members are expected before the start of the New Year. The NAUTITECH 46 OPEN and the NAUTITECH 46 FLY has been nominated for three awards in the USA. The decision on whether NAUTITECH 46 OPEN will be hailed as the “European Yacht of the Year” will be taken at the "boot Düsseldorf" show in January.



The BAVARIA E40, too, has a very good chance of becoming "Power Boat of the Year" in Düsseldorf. Back in October the jury once again submitted the BAVARIA E40 SEDAN with a hybrid drive to a rigorous test regimen in the BAVARIA YACHTS Test Centre on the River Main.



BAVARIA R40

BOB Award – Best for Family



BAVARIA E40

BOB Award – Best for Travel

Power Boat of the Year – Displacement category



NAUTITECH 46

Best Boats Sail Magazine – catamarans

Boat of the Year Sailing World – catamarans

Boat of the Year Cruising World – catamarans

