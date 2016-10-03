SYZ launches OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds Fund to strengthen fixed income offering

SYZ Asset Management, the asset management division of the SYZ Group, has launched the OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds fund. The new strategy strengthens its existing fixed income range and offers investors access to attractive yield in a low-income environment. The fund is managed by Milan-based co-portfolio managers, Andrea Garbelotto and Antonio Ruggeri, both highly experienced investors in European corporate bonds with a deep knowledge of the subordinated debt market. The fund is registered in eleven European countries.



Subordinated bonds offer compelling income opportunities in the present low-income environment



The asset class has rapidly evolved since the 2008 crisis. Since then it has more than doubled, exceeding EUR 600 bn[1]. Continuously growing and primarily dominated by banking and insurance, subordinated debt is increasingly issued by utility, energy or telecom companies. Non-financial companies' issues have quadrupled over four years and reached EUR 100 bn. Ninety-five per cent of issuers have investment grade rating and solid fundamentals. In the company capital structure, subordinated bond lies between equity capital and investor debt. With current average yield similar to the high yield sector, subordinated bonds offer investors new and attractive sources of return.



A strategy with diversified exposure to European subordinated bonds



The OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds invests in a broad universe of subordinated bonds. The management team takes particular care of providing diversification in terms of sector (across banks, insurance, non-financials) and seniority (across a lower part of the capital structure). Assessing liquidity and the fundamental analysis of both issue and issuer are vital to the long-term, high-conviction strategy. The liquidity of instruments is key to the fund's process, and only the most liquid bonds are considered for investing. The portfolio managers have developed proprietary models to select bonds. They analyze both issue and issuer fundamentals to achieve high return with minimized intrinsic risks. The strategy appeals to investors seeking diversification in their bond allocation, as well as those searching for higher yielding bonds.



Managed by two highly experienced investors in European corporate bonds



Andrea Garbelotto and Antonio Ruggeri have a proven track-record of successfully managing the OYSTER European Corporate Bonds fund. Since launch in 2003[2], their strategy achieved a total return performance of +79.02% (as of 31.08.2016), outperforming the reference index[3] by 1.15%. Over the years, they have also built strong expertise in subordinated bonds, leading to the launch of the OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds Fund. The team was bolstered in 2015 by the arrival of credit analyst Luigi Pedone, specialist in subordinated bonds and expert in financial regulation.



Andrea Garbelotto said: "We started to invest in subordinated bonds after the 2008 crisis: at that time, market fears severely impacted the entire financial sector and pushed valuations down. Since then, we have gradually built our exposure to the segment and developed proprietary models to select the best mispriced opportunities."



Katia Coudray, Chief Executive Officer, SYZ Asset Management commented: "We see a lot of investment opportunities in the subordinated bond market. The financial sector is deleveraging and this trend is likely to continue. Andrea and Antonio have had a long focus on targeting higher-yielding corporate bonds and managing their portfolios with conviction. I am proud to have such a proven and engaged team focused on delivering long-term in this exciting area of the market. It presents a new solution to our investors and evolves our fixed income offering."



The new strategy complements SYZ Asset Management's wide ranging Fixed Income offering such as the OYSTER European Corporate Bonds, OYSTER Euro Fixed Income, OYSTER Flexible Credit, OYSTER Global Convertibles, OYSTER Global High Yield and OYSTER USD Bonds funds.



The OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds fund is registered in eleven European countries: Austria, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.



About OYSTER Funds



OYSTER is a UCITS investment fund range, developed by SYZ Asset Management to address the needs of a diversified client base including professionals. With a strong commitment to performance, this Luxembourg SICAV comprises nearly 30 sub-funds, covering a variety of asset classes, markets and investment styles. OYSTER is currently registered and/or distributed in various European and Asian countries through a varied distribution network. To satisfy a discerning and demanding client base, SYZ Asset Management entrusts management of its OYSTER funds to internal and external fund managers. A number of strategies have resulted in certain sub funds being the recipients of internationally recognised awards.



[1] Source: Bloomberg, BofA Merrill Lynch, data at end of 2015



[2] OYSTER European Corporate Bonds C EUR, launched on 10 June 2003



[3] Reference index : BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate TR EUR



[4] The net management fee is set at 0.4% for the first twelve consecutive months following the launch date of this Sub-fund

Über Banque SYZ SA

SYZ Asset Management, the institutional asset management entity of the SYZ Group, provides investment solutions to institutional investors and financial intermediaries. Based on a strong conviction approach, SYZ Asset Management strategies are designed to fulfil the portfolio and risk management requirements of demanding investors. The company offers managed accounts and several ranges of investment funds, among which OYSTER Funds, a UCITS Luxembourg SICAV, offering a diversified range of recognized products covering a variety of asset classes and investment styles entrusted to internal and external fund managers. SYZ Asset Management was awarded "Best Swiss Asset Management Company" in the category "26 to 40 rated funds" at the European Funds Trophy 2016. www.syzassetmanagement.com



*Any reference to SYZ Asset Management in this document should be construed as being a reference to any one or more of the legal entities, listed below, dependent on the particular jurisdiction in which the document is published, subject to the investment products and services referred to herein being available to potential investors or categories of investors in such jurisdictions. SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA, SYZ Asset Management (Suisse) SA, SYZ Asset Management (Europe) Limited, SYZ (France) SAS.



About SYZ Group



Founded in Geneva in 1996, SYZ is a fast growing Swiss banking group exclusively dedicated to asset management, through two complementary business lines: high-end private banking and institutional asset management. SYZ offers private and institutional investors comprehensive portfolio management, with an active investment style and a focus on risk reduction that is clearly committed to providing absolute performance through alpha generation. SYZ is an independent, family-owned company with a global footprint. The Group has approximately CHF 39 billion in assets under management (EUR 36 billion, USD 39 billion), a solid capital base and benefits from being privately held and independent. www.syzgroup.com







