Banque SYZ voted "Best Private Banking Boutique" for the third year running

For the third year running, Banque SYZ has been voted "Best Private Banking Boutique" by the jury of the Global Private Banking Awards 2016. Organised by PWM Professional Wealth Management and The Banker, both Financial Times Group publications, the award ceremony was held in London on 26 October.



Awarded to Banque SYZ for the third year running, this prestigious prize recognises the quality of a unique business model and comes at just the right time to round off the 20th anniversary of the bank, an institution that is seen as the real "success story" of the Geneva-based finance scene.



As is the case every year, the "Best Private Banking Boutique" category was closely contested, with candidates from many European and American banks. Made up of 15 opinion leaders in finance from around the world, the jury judged that Banque SYZ had reached a whole new level in its development through the consolidation of its shareholding and the growth of its assets thanks to acquisition, and that it represented an ever greater challenger for its competitors. "The toe-hold in Latin American and African market which the expansion provides should see the Syz brand becoming more well-known outside Switzerland's borders. A parallel expansion into new product areas is another notable move for this private bank, which has always attempted to maximise returns for customers through carefully constructed investment strategies", explained Yuri Bender, Editor in Chief of Professional Wealth Management and organiser of the Award ceremony.



"Being a boutique firm is, above all, a question of attitude. For me, this means prioritising the human element and always being committed to engaging and promoting a flexible organisation that is capable of attracting and bringing together the best talents" said Eric Syz, CEO of SYZ Group.

Über Banque SYZ SA

Founded in Geneva in 1996, SYZ is a fast growing Swiss banking group exclusively dedicated to asset management, through two complementary business lines: high-end private banking and institutional asset management. SYZ offers private and institutional investors comprehensive portfolio management, with an active investment style and a focus on risk reduction that is clearly committed to providing absolute performance through alpha generation.



SYZ is an independent, family-owned company with a global footprint. The Group has approximately CHF 39 billion in assets under management (EUR 36 billion, USD 39 billion), a solid capital base and benefits from being privately held and independent.



www.syzgroup.com



Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren