Julius Baer Group Ltd. successfully places a second SGD-denominated perpetual tier 1 subordinated bond

After a short book-building process, Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed today SGD 325 million of perpetual non-cumulative high-trigger Additional Tier 1 securities with private banks and institutional investors. This is the second such placement by Julius Baer in the Singapore market.



The securities carry a coupon of 5.75% and include an optional redemption on 20 April 2022 or on 20 April of each year thereafter. The securities will be issued in denominations of SGD 250,000 and multiples thereof. The transaction helps to optimise Julius Baer Group’s capital structure, taking into account the transitional effects of the Basel III capital requirements, fully effective from the beginning of 2018.



The securities are fully compliant with Basel III and qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital, enhancing the Group’s solid capital levels. Moody’s assigned the instrument a provisional Baa3 rating, which is equivalent to the outstanding Additional Tier 1 instrument issued in November 2015. An application has been made for provisional admission to trading on the Singapore Exchange.



Dieter A. Enkelmann, Chief Financial Officer of Julius Baer Group Ltd., said: “After last year’s successful debut transaction and the strong performance of our inaugural deal, we are proud that investors have welcomed us again in the Singapore market. For Julius Baer the SGD AT1 market has offered again the most attractive conditions for the targeted amount resulting in an even lower coupon level than in the previous transaction. The placement has been executed in a short time frame in order to take advantage of an attractive market window. This second transaction emphasises the importance of, and our commitment to, Asia as Julius Baer’s second home market and further diversifies our AT1 investor base.”





Über Bank Julius Bär Europe AG

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. Julius Baer's total client assets amounted to CHF 397 billion at the end of June 2016, including CHF 311 billion of assets under management. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.



Julius Baer employs a staff of close to 6,000, including approximately 1,300 relationship managers, and is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on a unique open product platform, our very strong financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.



For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com







