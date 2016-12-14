Mittwoch, 14. Dezember 2016
  • Pressemitteilung BoxID 629086

Alpine Select: Proposal for the election of a new member of the Board of Directors

(lifePR) (Zug, ) At today’s meeting, the Board of Directors of Alpine Select has decided to propose to the annual shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017 that Mr. Michel Vukotic be elected as a new member to the board.

Mr. Michel Vukotic has been successfully working in the banking sector for over 30 years. He has an exceptionally broad financial market knowledge in both traditional and alternative investment schemes. The board of directors is pleased to be able to present the shareholders’ meeting with Michel Vukotic a personality that will complement the board of directors with his knowledge and broad experience.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch) or visit our website.

Alpine Select AG

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the Swiss Stock exchange since 1998. The company offers institutional and individual investors the opportunity to buy into a broad portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees. The Company's shares are liquid and have always traded at or close to its Net Asset Value.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren

Studie: Altersvorsorge bei Versicherern 2016 – Privat-Rente

Studie: Altersvorsorge bei Versicherern 2016 – Privat-Rente

, Finanzen & Versicherungen, DISQ Deutsches Institut für Service-Qualität GmbH & Co. KG

Wer für das Alter finanziell vorsorgen möchte, dem stehen zahlreiche Wege offen. Eine beliebte Option: der Abschluss einer privaten Rentenversicherung....

Anhörung zum AM-VSG

Anhörung zum AM-VSG

, Finanzen & Versicherungen, Bundesverband der Pharmazeutischen Industrie e.V.

Der Bundesverband der Pharmazeutischen Industrie (BPI) kritisiert vor der Expertenanhörung zum Gesetz zur Stärkung der Arzneimittelversorgu­ng...

Mit Optionstarif die Weichen stellen

Mit Optionstarif die Weichen stellen

, Finanzen & Versicherungen, uniVersa Versicherungen

Die Versicherungspflicht­grenze in der gesetzlichen Krankenversicherung (GKV) steigt zum Jahreswechsel erneut an. Damit ist für Arbeitnehmer...

Disclaimer