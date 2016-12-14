Alpine Select: Proposal for the election of a new member of the Board of Directors

At today’s meeting, the Board of Directors of Alpine Select has decided to propose to the annual shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017 that Mr. Michel Vukotic be elected as a new member to the board.



Mr. Michel Vukotic has been successfully working in the banking sector for over 30 years. He has an exceptionally broad financial market knowledge in both traditional and alternative investment schemes. The board of directors is pleased to be able to present the shareholders’ meeting with Michel Vukotic a personality that will complement the board of directors with his knowledge and broad experience.



For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch) or visit our website.

Alpine Select AG

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the Swiss Stock exchange since 1998. The company offers institutional and individual investors the opportunity to buy into a broad portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees. The Company's shares are liquid and have always traded at or close to its Net Asset Value.

