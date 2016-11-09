Young pianists perform with Lang Lang in public masterclass



4th international Allianz Junior Music Camp takes place at Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw November 2-8, 2016

Budding pianists from 10 countries play alongside Lang Lang before an audience of 700 people





From Vienna last year, the annual Allianz Junior Music Camp 2016 traveled to Warsaw this year, from November 2 to 8, cooperating with the renowned Fryderyk Chopin Institute. Ten pianists, aged 9-14, were selected from China, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, the UK and the United States by the Lang Lang International Music Foundation to participate in the one-week camp. The highlight of the camp was a public masterclass with renowned pianist Lang Lang on November 7 in front of 700 guests.



During the Allianz Junior Music Camp, participants were given solo piano lessons by professors of the ‘Hochschule fuer Musik und Theater Muenchen’ and they also performed for school students at the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music. In addition, the young pianists got a chance to experience the culture of Poland, including a private trip to Żelazowa Wola, Fryderyk Chopin’s birthplace.



“At Allianz, we believe in the power of music. Music is one of the main essences of life, it empowers people to express themselves and bring together people from all ages and cultures,” said Christian Deuringer, the head of global brand management at Allianz SE. “That’s why, together with the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, we created the Allianz Junior Music Camp, so talented youngsters can dare to follow their dreams, be courageous and build their skills with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”



The Allianz Junior Music Camp is about nurturing musical talent, not about competition. “Observing a new generation of music ambassadors, kids playing together, sharing their common passion and spreading the message of music to a wider audience makes me feel very optimistic about the future of the piano world,” says Lang Lang.



“The Lang Lang International Music Foundation shares a common vision with our partner Allianz – to inspire the next generation of classical musicians and celebrate their passion for music,” says Leszek Lukas Barwinski, chief executive officer of Lang Lang International Music Foundation.



About the Lang Lang International Music Foundation



Lang Lang founded the International Music Foundation in 2008 to educate, inspire and motivate the next generation of classical music lovers and performers. The Foundation’s mission is to encourage music performance at all levels as means of social development for youth, building self-confidence and a drive for excellence. Programs in addition to the Allianz Junior Music Camp series range from social projects in disadvantaged areas to projects fostering professional development.



